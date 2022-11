CA State Parks, the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE are set to burn four acres of grassland in a prescribed burn at Estero Bluffs State Park in Cayucos.

The burn is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Ignitions may start as early as 7:00 a.m. and are expected to end around 1:00 p.m.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says the goal of this prescribed burn is to maintain grassland through weed control and to maintain fire as an ecosystem function.