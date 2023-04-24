Prescribed burn planned this week in Pozo area

Prescribing burning of 300 acres of crushed, dead brush is planned for the Pozo area this week.

CAL FIRE SLO says the burn was tentatively scheduled to begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. and last until about 6 p.m. It will continue at the same times every day through Thursday if all goes as planned.

The SLO County Fire Safe Council, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, National Weather Service, California Air Resources Board and local landowners are all working together as part of the Yaro Vegetation Management Project.

