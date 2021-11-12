Prescribed burn scheduled Friday near Avila Beach

Residents and community members near Avila Beach may see or smell smoke nearby because of a prescribed burn happening Friday.

The prescribed burn is located on Diablo Canyon property near Point San Luis Lighthouse in Avila Beach.

The burn is to reduce potential fire hazards in San Luis Obispo County. The burn will consist of approximately 230 acres of grasslands.

Children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of wood smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.