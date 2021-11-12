Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prescribed burn scheduled Friday near Avila Beach

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Prescribed burn planned Friday at UCSB Lagoon
Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 11:20:03-05

Residents and community members near Avila Beach may see or smell smoke nearby because of a prescribed burn happening Friday.

The prescribed burn is located on Diablo Canyon property near Point San Luis Lighthouse in Avila Beach.

The burn is to reduce potential fire hazards in San Luis Obispo County. The burn will consist of approximately 230 acres of grasslands.

Children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of wood smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png