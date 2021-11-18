Watch
Prescribed burn scheduled over the next three days near Los Olivos

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 18, 2021
Residents and community members near Los Olivos may see or smell smoke nearby because of a prescribed burn happening Thursday.

The prescribed burn is planned for Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Fire officials will burn approximately 240 acres of chaparral, sage scrub, and Oak Woodland with grass understory.

The burn is to help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Fire officials advise that if you smell smoke to take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

