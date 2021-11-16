Watch
Prescribed burn scheduled Tuesday near Montana de Oro

Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Residents and community members near Montana De Oro State Park may see or smell smoke nearby because of a prescribed burn happening Tuesday.

The prescribed burn is located in the Eucalyptus forest in the vicinity of Camp KEEP and along the west side of Pecho Valley Rd., approximately 0.6 miles in from the park entrance.

The burn is to reduce potential fire hazards in San Luis Obispo County. The burn will consist of approximately 270 brush piles.

The burns will start Tuesday, Nov. 16, and could happen through Friday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

The burn could start as early as 7 a.m. and last through 5 p.m.

