Prescribed burn sends up flames, plumes of smoke in Santa Ynez Valley

A prescribed burn near Los Olivos is continuing as planned, fire officials said Wednesday.

In all, about 1,600 of sage scrub and oak woodland are set to be ignited in the Santa Ynez Valley, near Midland School and Tim's Road. The burns began on Oct. 10 and will continue daily until the project is finished.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The project aims to prevent the spread of wildfires, especially near residential areas.

Photos shared by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department show the burn's progress. Bright orange flames shoot up from burning brush, and dark plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The planned burn is expected to wrap up by Friday, Oct. 14.