Prescribed burn sends up flames, plumes of smoke in Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
1,600 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley are set to be burned the week of Oct. 10-14, fire officials said. The burn aims to reduce wildfire risk in the area.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 12, 2022
A prescribed burn near Los Olivos is continuing as planned, fire officials said Wednesday.

In all, about 1,600 of sage scrub and oak woodland are set to be ignited in the Santa Ynez Valley, near Midland School and Tim's Road. The burns began on Oct. 10 and will continue daily until the project is finished.

The project aims to prevent the spread of wildfires, especially near residential areas.

Photos shared by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department show the burn's progress. Bright orange flames shoot up from burning brush, and dark plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the valley.

The planned burn is expected to wrap up by Friday, Oct. 14.

