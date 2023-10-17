Prescribed burn set to start Wednesday in Santa Barbara County

Depending on weather conditions, a prescribed burn is scheduled to take place October 18-21 off Figueroa Mountain Rd. north of Los Olivos.

The burn will occur over three to four days at Midland School.

The prescribed burn will cover approximately 470 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, the goal is to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School.

Air Pollution Control District officials say nearby residents should prepare for the potential for residual smoke in the evening hours and into the morning on the following day.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.