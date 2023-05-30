Prescribed burning at Camp Roberts on Thursday

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District announced that there will be a prescribed fire hazard reduction and training burn at Camp Roberts on Thursday, June 1.

This annual prescribed fire hazard reduction and training burn is in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties. The burn will consist of approximately 9,000 acres of grasslands and brush.

This prescribed burn is being conducted to reduce the fire hazard in the region.

There is potential for some visible smoke that may be seen by the northern SLO County communities.

SLO County APCD, Monterey Bay Air Resources District staff, and all other involved agencies will work collaboratively to ensure that meteorological conditions are favorable so that smoke will not impact the community, as well as ensure communication to nearby communities is done throughout the burn.

Camp Roberts Fire, CAL FIRE, San Miguel Fire, and other local fire agencies will be present for training and will be practicing wildland firefighting techniques to further their understanding and abilities.

Officials say prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and minimize the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn may be rescheduled.