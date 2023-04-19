Prescribed burning in multiple SLO Co. state parks starting Thursday

There is prescribed burning scheduled in multiple San Luis Obispo County state parks beginning on Thursday, according to a state parks press release.

The burning will consist of approximately 300 brush piles, weather conditions permitting at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks.

State parks officials say the burn will start Thursday, and continue through Friday, May 19. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of these prescribed burns is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests, according to park officials.

The burning will be conducted by CA State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and CAL FIRE.