Prescribed burning in the Santa Ynez Valley begins November 14

A prescribed burning training exercise is scheduled to begin in the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday morning, November 14.

The prescribed burns are facilitated by TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges). TREX exercises bring firefighting partners together to expand their experience with prescribed burns and are facilitated independently of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Approximately 20 acres will be burned over one to two days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

The burn is done in partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District officials say if you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions.

If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.