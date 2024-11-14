Prescribed burning near Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for this week

A prescribed burn is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday at Purisima Point Beach near the Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to officials.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says Wednesday's burn began at 9 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 6 p.m. Approximately 30 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned, according to representatives.

Officials say the prescribed burns will help increase the habitat for the endangered Western Snowy Plover and will prevent the spread of wildfires.

A comprehensive smoke management plan is reportedly in place, which includes the deployment of downwind smoke monitors and temporary air monitors at the nearest receptors.

Representatives say it is difficult to predict which areas of the county may be most affected by smoke from the burns due to changing winds and weather conditions.

Because of this, residents near the area are urged to take precautions, use common sense, and limit outdoor activities if smoke can be seen or smelled.

Officials say these precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions.

Drivers traveling on roads near the burn will be alerted with smoke intensity signs, according to representatives.

Since the burns depend on weather and air quality conditions, officials say they may be rescheduled.