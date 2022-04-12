Prescribed burning off Hwy 154 this week aimed to prevent spread of wildfires

From Tuesday to Thursday, local fire and air quality departments will burn one-tenth of an acre of brush through southern Santa Barbara County.

The burning will take place off Highway 154 on Painted Cave Road.

Authorities say these prescribed burns help prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce the impacts to watersheds. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will coordinate the brush burning with the assistance of local air pollution control districts, in an effort to minimize the air quality impacts on nearby communities.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District advises that if you smell smoke in the area, you should take precaution by limiting outdoor activities and consider closing doors and windows during the scheduled burn days.

