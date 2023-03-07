Prescribed burning scheduled for multiple SLO Co. state parks

There is prescribed burning scheduled for multiple San Luis Obispo County state parks beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, March 24 according to California State Park officials.

Officials say these burns will take place at Montaña de Oro State Park near Camp KEEP and adjacent environmental campsites. There will be burns at Hearst San Simeon State Park in the pine forest east of the intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive. And at Morro Bay State Park south of Quintana Road on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Road.

There will be prescribed burning of approximately 200 brush piles. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

The purpose of these prescribed burns is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

The burning is conducted by California State Parks officials, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and CAL FIRE.