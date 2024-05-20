Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prescribed burning to happen east of Santa Margarita ahead of wildfire season

fire
Storyblocks
bonfire lit on easter saturday
fire
Posted at 4:31 AM, May 20, 2024

Starting today through Wednesday in northern San Luis Obispo, a 23-acre prescribed burning is happening. Residents living east of Santa Margarita can expect burning to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at around 6 p.m. Communities of Park Hill, Atascadero, and Creston can also expect to see some smoke.

The burnings come ahead of wildfire season and will help minimize risk of any fire outbreaks. Firefighters from CAL Fire will conduct the burn, in cooperation with SLO County APCD, San Luis Obispo Fire Council and local landowners.

To monitor air quality in your neighborhood, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg