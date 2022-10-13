Prescribed burning to occur near Lake Nacimiento

Firefighters from CAL FIRE are conducting a prescribed 400-acre burning of hazardous vegetation in the Running Deer area along Gage Irving Road West/Southwest of Lake Nacimiento.

The burning began at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 13 and smoke was visible from the surrounding communities for the duration of the burn.

CAL FIRE has engines onsite during all burn operations and will continue to have engines onsite throughout the weekend.

Prescribed burning is done in collaboration with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

The burning was scheduled in cooperation also with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, Monterey County Water Resources Agency, PG&E, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board and local landowners.