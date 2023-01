Prescribed burning is set to take place at Morro Bay State Park beginning Tuesday, according to California State Park officials.

Approximately 30 brush piles will be burnt South of Quintana Rd. in the open space along the Fleming Loop trail.

Park officials said the burn aims to reduce fuel in a Monterey pine forest with pine pitch canker mortality.

The burn is scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday, February 10. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. and will end by 5 p.m.