Prescribed burnings throughout the week at SLO County state parks

Prescribed burnings will start today through Friday, Oct. 25 at Harmony Headlands State Park and Estero Bluffs State Park.

Actual burn days and locations are dependent on weather, but ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. and end around 5 p.m.

For Harmony Headlands State Park, the burn site is approximately 200 acres in the northern part of the park. Estero Bluffs State Park's burn site is 100 acres west of Cayucos Point. Harmony Headlands will be closed during burning activities while Estero Bluffs will remain open.

Prescribed burnings aim to reduce fire hazards, as well as aid native plant communities and control invasive species.