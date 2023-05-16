Prescribed burns at Camp Roberts begin Wednesday

Prescribed burns will be taking place at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties beginning Wednesday.

Fire officials say the burns are scheduled to reduce the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires.

The burns will take place through June 16, with most of the burning expected to occur on June 1.

Fire officials say the timing of the burns will be dependent on the weather and air quality conditions and the burns may be rescheduled if the conditions are not optimal.

During burn days, nearby residents may see smoke. Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions should use caution is they see or smell smoke.