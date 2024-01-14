Prescribed burns near Atascadero and Santa Margarita scheduled this week

Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place on two trails in San Luis Obispo County beginning Monday.

Rocky Canyon pile burning is set to take place on the west side of Highway 229 on Rock Canyon Truck Trail near Atascadero, Cal Fire officials said.

Another pile burning will take place north of Park Hill Road on the Behlman Truck Trail near Santa Margarita.

Officials said the burns are scheduled to begin Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community members in Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill and Santa Margarita may see smoke for a few days after the burn, according to the press release.