Prescribed burns planned along coast from Los Osos to San Simeon

California State Parks is planning a series of prescribed burns along the northern San Luis Obispo County coastline starting Tuesday, March 4 through Friday, April 11.

At Montaña de Oro State Park, firefighters will burn more than 500 brush piles at sites throughout the park. Approximately 250 brush piles will be burned at Morro Bay State Park. Ten piles will be burned at Estero Bluffs State Park and another 50 at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

According to State Parks, the goal is to reduce fire hazards, improve the health of native plants, and help control non-native plants.

Burning will reportedly take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays as weather permits.