Prescribed burns are planned this month at Montana de Oro State Park.

CAL FIRE SLO says crews will be burning 27 brush piles and what is described as an “8-acre broadcast burn” between Tuesday, May 11, and Friday, May 21.

Burning will be dependent on weather and will take place between the approximate hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The purpose of the burn is “to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density,” according to CAL FIRE SLO.