Prescribed burns scheduled this week east of Santa Margarita

A series of prescribed burns are scheduled to occur outside Santa Margarita this week.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, 112 acres will be burned through Friday on private lands near the intersection of River and Parkhill roads, approximately 30 minutes east of Santa Margarita.

“This controlled burn aims to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires by managing hazardous vegetation and promoting ecological resilience and biodiversity in the area,” a press release stated.

CAL FIRE is working with private land owners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and The San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council for the burns.

