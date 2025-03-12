Prescribed burns scheduled through spring on U.S. Forest Service land

A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place Wednesday on U.S. Forest Service (USFS) land in Santa Barbara County in an effort to reduce wildfire risks.

According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), up to 10 acres of treated slash from dead and fallen trees and also brush will be burned. A specific location was not provided.

The burn part of a series of pile burns planned through the spring on USFS land.

“Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation,” a press release from the APCD stated.

The APCD reports that while most burns will begin in the morning and wrap up by the afternoon, some will continue into the evening.

The burns are scheduled to happen when weather conditions will direct smoke away from people.

If weather conditions for the burns are not favorable, the burning will be rescheduled.

