Prescribed burns scheduled to take place at Vandenberg SFB, Los Olivos this week

A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday and another in the Los Olivos area as soon as Tuesday.

Approximately 5-10 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned at North Base near the intersection of Wyatt Road and 13th Street.

“The goal of these fires is to train newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators in combating wildland fires,” according to a press release by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD). “Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires” and can also help prevent wildfires, should one break out, from spreading.

The Vandenberg Fire Department is working with the APCD in an effort to monitor the smoke and minimize any impacts for people who live nearby.

Another burn is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Thursday of this week in the Los Olivos area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says around 100 aces of sage scrub and Oak woodland is set to be burned on Chamberlin Ranch along the 4100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road.

New Santa Barbara County Fire personnel will receive training during the burn.

It will take place if weather conditions allow.

