Prescribed burns to take place at Camp Roberts in May, June

Prescribed burns are set to take place at Camp Roberts between May 17 and June 16, according to a SLO County Air Pollution Control District press release.

Approximately 9,000 acres are designated for prescribed burns with most occurring on June 1, weather permitting.

Burns are dependent on weather and air-quality conditions. Smoke will be present on the days of prescribed burns.

Training and hazard reduction burns are planned for May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1, June 5 and June 14-16.

“Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and minimize the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community,” the press release said.

The SLO County APCD and Monterey Bay Air Resources District will work to provide up-to-date air quality information.

Camp Roberts is a California National Guard post situated in both southern Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County.

The burn is an interagency operation hosted by Camp Roberts Fire in cooperation with other local fire agencies, the release said.

Additional information will be provided by the relevant agencies when the burn window(s) get closer.

