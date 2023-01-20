Prescribed pile burning scheduled next week near Figueroa Mountain

A prescribed pile burning of one to 10 acres approximately is scheduled for next week near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations that will be posted on the Los Padres National Forest social media accounts.

This burn will be acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush and is scheduled to take place from Jan. 24 through the 28. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for the full consumption of flammable material.

Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit, officials say.

The goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website.