Prescribed pile burns scheduled at Montaña de Oro and Heart San Simeon State Parks

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is scheduling a prescribed burning at Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon State Parks from Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6.

Authorities say approximately 200 brush piles, understory fuels, and duff accumulation will be burned to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards that are associated with diseased trees.

Burn days and locations will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m., lasting until approximately 5 p.m.

The burn is coordinated by the California State Parks Department and is in collabortaion with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

For more information, call Cal State Parks District Superintendent Dan Falat at (805) 927-2065.

