Prescribed pile burns scheduled near Figueroa Mtn.

Fire crews will be conducting planned burns near Figueroa Mountain and other various forest locations, officials say.

Prescribed burns are scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 7, and Thursday, Mar. 10.

Officials say 1-10 acres of fallen trees and brush will be burned to reduce wildfire risk.

Prescribed or planned fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires and can help reduce the impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn is coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest and the Air Pollution Control Districts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin, and Ventura Counties.

The burn will be rescheduled if weather and air quality conditions change.