Pridefest kicks off in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Pridefest kicked off Friday afternoon at Laguna Lake Park.

The event has not taken place since the start of the pandemic, but organizers say it's grown so large that they've had to move it from Mission Plaza.

The festival is open to people of all ages.

Friday night's events include a teen silent disco and a drag show. There is a full music line-up set for Saturday and Sunday.

"You just want to spread love and not hate and that is kinda our mission is just to be very loving to those around us, especially with everything going on right now. There is just so much happening and all we need right now is just love and a good friend," said Jorge Jimenez, GALA board member.

All activities and park entry are free except for Friday night's drag show which is a ticketed event. Parking is an additional fee.

Pridefest is organized by the Gala Pride & Diversity Center and SLOPride.