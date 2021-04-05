Private jet company moves to new facility at San Luis Obispo County Airport

ACI Jet is saying goodbye to Airport Drive in Santa Maria, and hello to their new home on Aviadores Way in San Luis Obispo.

The company on Monday officially began operating out of its built-from-scratch facility at San Luis Obispo County Airport.

It is an opening more than 15 years in the making. ACI Jet began designing the new facility in 2005 and broke ground in 2018.

This new facility features a showroom hangar showcasing ACI's fleet of private jets which can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

“The ‘Showroom’ hangar is what I’m most excited about,” enthused Kellee Valentine, ACI Jet’s Senior Vice President of Flight Operations. "Now we will showcase these planes and share the excitement and sense of adventure that aviation invokes with everyone who visits our facility.”

ACI's new facility also features conference and meeting rooms, private offices and even a waiting room for clients to use while their aircraft undergoes maintenance.

“Maintenance customers have a front row seat when their aircraft are being serviced,” stated Dave Jensen, Senior Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance. “From the window of their fully furnished, private office on the second floor, they have full view of their aircraft, access to real-time data about their maintenance visit schedule and a team of people focused on their experience. We’re transforming the aircraft maintenance experience to one commensurate with the private jet travel experience that these same planners and managers provide their aircraft owners.”

According to ACI Jet, the new headquarters will welcome back the company's more than 300 workers when occupancy returns to 100%.