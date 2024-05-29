PRJUSD releases official names of restructured schools

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has finalized the renaming of two newly restructured schools.

These changes come after a previous meeting where Daniel Lewis Middle School and George Flamson Middle School were approved for reconstruction.

The two schools will now be known as follows:

Daniel Lewis Middle School will now be Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School.

George Flamson Middle School will now be Lewis Flamson Junior High School.

The Facility Naming Committee and the Junior High School Input Committee provided their opinions and thoughts throughout this process.

For a full history of why these changes were necessary, click on this link.