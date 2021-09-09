Pro California recall group hosts rally in San Luis Obispo

A rally supporting the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom was held in San Luis Obispo this morning.

The rally was hosted by Rescue California, as part of the group's statewide press tour.

Marc Klaas, the founder of the Klaas Kids Foundation, spoke out about crime in California at the rally.

The foundation’s mission is to combat crimes against children.

Anne Dunsmore, the Rescue California campaign manager, and restaurant owner Angele Marsden also spoke at the rally.

Marsden gained fame after a video speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions last year went viral.

The organization did not specify supporting a particular candidate.

