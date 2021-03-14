Pro-OHV riders gather to protest potential closure of Oceano Dunes to vehicles

Community members are demanding to keep off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes in the future.

Friends of Oceano Dunes, a non-profit that supports the use of OHV's at the state park, organized the protest Sunday afternoon.

The protest comes as the California Coastal Commission is set to hold a meeting on Thursday to phase out off-roading over the next five years.

Members of the non-profit submitted a 30 page letter from their attorney with 3,000 additional pages of documentation to support their side.

The California Coastal Commission staff recommendation for the Thursday, March 18 hearing is to phase out off-roading over five years.

Also under staff recommendation the park would:



Have car-camping on the beach between West Grand and Pier Avenues plus remote hike-in/bike-in camping

Close off Pier Avenue to cars, making for recreational access for beach day use, equestrian use, hiking, biking, or fishing

Implement enhanced habitat protection measures

The Oceano Dunes is the only state park in California that allows recreational driving on the beach and in the dunes.

Counter-protesters also showed up to advocate for the phase out of off-highway vehicle use.