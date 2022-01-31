Probation officers administer Narcan, save man from overdose

Officers with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department revived an overdosing man in Paso Robles on Thursday night, officials said today.

At about 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, probation officers were working in the city when they heard reports of an apparent overdose on the radio. The officers recognized the address listed as the home of a probationer they knew.

They were the first to arrive on scene on the 100 block of Riverbank Ln., where the man's wife directed them to the backyard where he was unconscious.

Officers say he was unresponsive on the ground and appeared not to be breathing. They administered two doses of Narcan before the man revived.

The officers stayed with him until medical first responders arrived and transported him to Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton for a medical evaluation.

Officials have not shared the man's name.

In a release, the probation department says that over 60% of moderate and high-risk probationers have significant drug problems and are at risk of an opiate overdose.