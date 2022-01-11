Procession brings Santa Barbara Co. firefighter who died in skiing accident back to the Central Coast

The body of Santa Barbara County Firefighter/Paramedic Joey De Anda is being transported back to the Central Coast from Fresno on Tuesday.

De Anda, 33, died in a skiing accident at China Peak Mountain Resort on Saturday.

A procession of law enforcement and fire personnel left Fresno just after noon and will escort De Anda's body to a funeral home in Santa Maria.

Firefighters from across the Central Coast will show their support by posting fire equipment and personnel on Highway 101 overpasses in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria to salute De Anda as the procession passes by.

The procession is expected to pass through the area in the mid-to-late afternoon.

De Anda had more than 10 years of emergency medical care service on the Central Coast. He began his career with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic in January 2020.

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation is collecting donations to support De Anda's family. To make a donation, click here.