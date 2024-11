Filming is taking place near the Oceano Dunes.

Monday afternoon, production trucks with Warner Bros. and Apple Studios were setting up at the end of Grand Avenue.

KSBY was told whatever was taking place would not get underway until Tuesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and State Parks are reportedly patrolling the area.

KSBY reached out to multiple agencies for additional information on what is taking place but has yet to hear back.