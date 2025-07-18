Professional Bowlers Association rolling into Santa Maria

The Professional Bowlers Association is rolling into Santa Maria.

Rancho Bowl on East Donavan Road is hosting this weekend's tournament.

Organizers say last year was the first event that Rancho Bowl had held in more than 20 years.

“You know, getting to know people over the years is the best part of it. It's a lot of work going into this, you know, getting the sponsors and everything, but seeing it come together, you know, on Saturday when everybody's here, it's just such an awesome feeling and so good to see everybody," said tournament coordinator Debbie Meneley.

A Rancho Bowl representative says they're pleased to be able to run the event once again.