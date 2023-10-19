Project Hero bike riders take on local roads in support of veterans, first responders

Cyclists participating in the Project Hero California Challenge bike ride will be making their way from Pismo Beach to Solvang on Thursday.

The riders began the California Challenge on Monday, Oct 16 in Santa Cruz. They'll complete the ride on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Port Hueneme.

Project Hero, which was founded in 2008, is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders in their daily lives and increasing awareness for mental health.

This year, nearly 50 riders are expected to participate, plus crew members and volunteers.

On their way to Solvang on Thursday, the riders will stop by the Old Orcutt American Legion for lunch. The community is invited to cheer on the cyclists as they arrive and depart Post 534 at 145 W. Clark Avenue.

"It's very therapeutic for them to come out, especially if they get support," said Leilani Sandstrom, American Legion Post 534 Auxillary President. "Whenever there are more people that are here for them and support it, it gives them, encourages them to do more and to do better for their fellow veterans."

To learn more about Project Hero and support the riders, click here.

