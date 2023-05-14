Project on Hwy 1 to result in daytime lane shift

A major improvement project to resurface Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano will result in a temporary daytime lane shift this week, according to a Caltrans press release.

This will begin Monday, May 15, and last through Friday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on northbound and southbound Highway 1 near Pier Avenue.

The signal at Pier Avenue will be flashing red for this three-way stop during the lane shift. The lane shift may occur during subsequent weeks depending on traffic volumes and scheduling constraints.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 30 mph between Grand Avenue and 4th Street and will remain in effect until mid-August.

These temporary changes will allow the contractor to widen the roadway for new 8-foot shoulders on both sides of the road.

A 24/7 full road closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano remains in effect until mid-June.

This project will resurface nearly seven miles from the U.S. 101 Interchange at State Route 1/Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach continuing south through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, and Oceano to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way.

This project also includes new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems.