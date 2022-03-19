Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Project to improve sections of Highways 1 & 246 in Lompoc gets Caltrans funding

Caltrans
KSBY
Caltrans
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 18:59:26-04

Caltrans is allocating $2 million to a project that will upgrade sections of Highway 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc.

The funding, announced this week, is part of $578 million going to projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. More than half of the funding comes from the SB1 gas tax.

The Lompoc project will include pavement rehabilitation and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades on the portion of Highway 246 from west of V Street to H Street and on Highway 1 from H Street to 12th Street.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png