Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Project to remove oil piers at Haskell's Beach expected to be completed by early 2023

thumbnail-image001_crop.png
City of Goleta
oil pier removal
thumbnail-image001_crop.png
thumbnail-image007_crop.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 16:51:37-04

Goleta city officials have updated the progress of a project to remove the oil piers at Haskell’s Beach.

Crews began to remove the pier and caisson structures in August.

About 500 truckloads of material has been moved from the beach to an approved recycling and disposal facility.

Workers have been working Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but have had to be rescheduled around low-tide cycles.

The beach has remained open during operations, but sections of the beach may close temporarily during the project, for the public’s safety.

The city says the project is on schedule to be completed by early 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png