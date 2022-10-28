Project to remove oil piers at Haskell's Beach expected to be completed by early 2023

Goleta city officials have updated the progress of a project to remove the oil piers at Haskell’s Beach.

Crews began to remove the pier and caisson structures in August.

About 500 truckloads of material has been moved from the beach to an approved recycling and disposal facility.

Workers have been working Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but have had to be rescheduled around low-tide cycles.

The beach has remained open during operations, but sections of the beach may close temporarily during the project, for the public’s safety.

The city says the project is on schedule to be completed by early 2023.