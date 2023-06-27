Project to restore historic Santa Barbara Courthouse great arch surface complete

A project to restore the Sunken Garden side of the sandstone surface of the historic Santa Barbara Courthouse Great Arch is complete.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation (CLF) worked with specialty conservators to remove dark biological growth and pollution which had degraded the arch’s surface over time, leading to visible dark stains and a risk of further damage.

Restorations began in April and were reportedly completed both on time and on budget.

These restorations followed a previous effort in 2020, which focused on the preservation of the Anacapa Street side of the arch.

“The results of the surface treatment are extraordinary,” said Angelique Davis, Board President of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation. “It’s amazing to once again see the sandstone as it appeared almost 100 years ago.”

“The County is immensely grateful for the most recent project of cleaning the Main Arch by the CLF,” said Diane Dodson Galt, County of Santa Barbara Project Manager. “The work they do in caring for our beautiful Courthouse is important in retaining the building’s character and integrity. Without the CLF’s care and dedication, we would not be able to keep the Courthouse in such pristine condition so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The Santa Barbara Courthouse was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2005.

The Courthouse Legacy Foundation is now focused on raising funds to begin another phase of the conservation effort which will address damage to the sandstone blocks, failed mortar joints, and loss of ornamental stone features on the Great Arch. The Courthouse Legacy Foundation has also invited the community to get involved.

Its upcoming fundraiser, the Courthouse Legacy Foundation Fiesta Party, will be held on Saturday, August 5 in the historic Mural Room and outside Loggia overlooking for Noches de Ronda festivities. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at www.sbclf.org.

A five-year plan laid out by the foundation includes projects focused on the conservation of the courthouse’s Rotunda, Law Library, interior decoration, Hall of Records, Main Building, and Annex Plinth.

In support of these projects, the foundation is accepting donations at www.sbclf.org.