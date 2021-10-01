Project to restore Laguna Lake expected to be completed by end of next week

The city of San Luis Obispo has given an update on the project to restore Laguna Lake.

The project started on September 20.

It is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

City officials have been concerned with sediments running off nearby hills and into Laguna Lake since the 1970s.

Combined with the drought and dryness, this causes algae to occur, affecting the water quality.

This affects wildlife near the lake, along with people and pets who use the lake for recreation.

"It's a first step in many steps towards restoring and enhancing Laguna Lake over the long term and our hope and vision is that we'll have Laguna Lake be a safe and pleasant environment for habitat, for birds, for recreation, for residents and visitors alike over the long term,” Bob Hope, the San Luis Obispo sustainability and natural resource official said.

San Luis Obispo is spending over $700,000 on the project.

