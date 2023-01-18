Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria

The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.

The project is proposed by Richards Ranch LLC. It would include new commercial and residential developments.

The annexation would be of land south of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.

The meeting discussed the environmental report on the proposed annexation.

Some residents at the meeting say the project would increase traffic, cause parking issues, and invade the airport flight path and water supply.

“The concern I have about the project is that there are many traffic issues. Union Valley Parkway is already under built and to add 1,000 more cars a day is going to be a problem,” said Jay McCord, an Orcutt resident.

If the project does move forward, it will be seen by the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission next.