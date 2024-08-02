Proposed rule would require airlines to seat parents next to their children for free

A proposed rule would require airlines to seat parents next to their young children for free.

The Department of Transportation says the proposal is aimed at cracking down on unfair pricing from airlines.

Officials say the proposal would lower the cost of flying with young children under 13 years old

The new rule could save a family of four as much as $200 per roundtrip.

Some airlines like Alaska, American, Frontier, and JetBlue already do not charge passengers extra to sit next to their kids.

“Many airlines still don’t guarantee family seating, which means parents wonder if they’ll have to pay extra just to be seated with their young child,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary. “Flying with children is already complicated enough without having to worry about that.”

Kayla Lewis, a San Luis Obispo County resident, says she has five kids and spends hundreds of dollars per ticket when they fly roundtrip.

“I want to say a good $500 to $600,” said Lewis of her spending.

Those who are flying internationally are seeing even higher prices.

“Probably $750 to $1,000 a ticket international,” said Sharla Wonder, a Shell Beach resident.

According to the Department of Transportation, the proposal defines adjacent family seating as seats next to each other in the same row and not separated by an aisle.

If it becomes impossible for an airline to provide adjacent seating for families, they would be required to seat them across the aisle from the parent, or directly in front of or directly behind the parent.

“It would just be amazing to sit with my mom and not have to pay extra money, but it would also help low-income households with the ability to still enjoy the flights,” said Sawyer Gaddis, Sharla Wonder’s son.

Under the proposed rule, airlines must disclose that passengers have the right to fee-free family seating online and when a customer calls the airline’s reservation center to inquire about a fare or to book a ticket.

“If it was free we’d do it more often,” said Lewis. “If the prices go up, we’re not going be able to go anywhere.”

If adjacent family seats are not available at booking, airlines would be required to provide passengers the choice between receiving a full refund or waiting for family seating to become available later.

“I think it’s great,” said Wonder. “Anything that lowers the cost of travel would be amazing.”

Officials with the Department of Transportation say that airlines would be required to make adjacent family seats available in every class of service.