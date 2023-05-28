Protest took place in Grover Beach against the city’s sign ordinance

A protest took place in Grover Beach on Saturday.

A local video game store owner is frustrated over the city's sign ordinance.

Games Exchange would advertise their store by placing employees in mascot suits on the sidewalk near their store.

However, the city of Grover Beach told the store they can't do that.

In 2019, a law was passed that bans signs or mascots on the public right way.

KSBY News spoke to a community member about why he decided to join the protest in support of the business.

"I think it makes it makes it harder for a business like his to run day to day and I think it supports the community and does a lot for a lot of the young, young people in the community,” said Daniel Burns. “A place for them to go, a safe place for them to go."

Grover Beach's Community Development director Megan Martin said the city is supportive of businesses showing creativity, but it must be done directly on their private property or store front.