Protesters rallied in support of abortion rights in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. This happened after Politico reported a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned, prompting an emotional reaction from the community.

"It made me really angry," said protester Sophia Brooks.

"Outraged, sad, upset," said Jason Wells, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast Board Member.

Tuesday's protest in San Luis Obispo included speakers from Planned Parenthood, GALA, Pride Center, and Lumina Alliance. Rallies also took place in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

"I think our rights are under attack," said Brooks.

Community members showed up for what they say is a concern for their rights, safety, and the safety of others.

"Just because you make abortion illegal doesn't mean that it's not going to happen and that means that it won't happen safely," said protester Sara Lane.

"As a white, cis, male it's important that we stand up and speak for rights that don't always impact us directly, and I'm proud to be able to do that," said Wells.

Local Planned Parenthood representatives reminded community members it's not yet over.

"This was a draft opinion. The final opinion is not out yet," said Yolanda Robles, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast Chief Operating Officer.

Robles added that they do not expect that final opinion to come out before July.

"Everybody who is being impacted wanted to have a voice today," said Wells.

