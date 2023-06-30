Protestors in SLO speak out against fossil fuel use

Protestors gathered in front of the SLO County building Thursday night, speaking out against the use of fossil fuels.

Activists focused on a bill, supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, that phased out drilling near neighborhoods.

The bill would have set up a 3,200 ft buffer zone from oil drilling sites that protestors say would protect communities from human-caused climate disruptions.

The law was put on hold after oil companies filed a petition that thousands of voters signed.

There will be a referendum next year on whether to overturn the law.

"Everyone should be upset and fighting for this, absolutely. We need to stand up for everybody. How would you feel if that oil well that we just tore down over there literally was right next to you? Would you just stand there and sit back and not say anything or do anything," said Gerri Clemens, the event coordinator.

Those gathered in San Luis Obispo speaking out in support of the bill included members of the Sierra Club, a Marine Biologist, and the SLO Climate Lobby.