Paso Robles Police: Three Fresno men found with stolen catalytic converters

Early Friday morning, Paso Robles Police arrested three Fresno men in connection with catalytic converter thefts in San Luis Obispo County.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the 1300-block of 24th St. in Paso Robles at 3:51 a.m. on May 6 for a vehicle code violation.

Officers noticed five catalytic converters inside the vehicle.

Police arrested all three occupants of the vehicle on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property.

One of the catalytic converters had a license plate number engraved on it. Officers checked the plate number and confirmed the converter had been stolen from a vehicle in San Luis Obispo earlier that night.

Nhia Xiong, 39, Lee Sikhane Khammany, 40, and San Louang Saechao, 31, all from Fresno, were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Main Jail.

Their charges include felony possession of stolen property along with out of county warrants.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

The other catalytic converters have been booked as evidence while the investigation continues.

