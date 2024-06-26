Watch Now
Public asked to avoid Laguna Lake Park area due to police activity

Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 25, 2024

UPDATE (6:16 p.m.) - Police report that the incident at Laguna Lake Park "has been contained." No further information has been released.
___

(5:47 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area around Laguna Lake Park.

Few details were immediately available but police said the entrance to the park is closed as of 5:25 p.m. due to police activity.

People currently inside the park are being escorted out, according to police. They advised people to meet up with those who were evacuated at the Post Office parking lot on Dalidio Drive.

Police said there were no injuries to anyone at the park.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. KSBY News has a crew headed to the scene.

